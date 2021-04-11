Duterte's spokesman feeling better after receiving COVID-19 treatment

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque during a press briefing of the IATF-EID at the Quezon Memorial Circle on July 30, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman on Sunday said he was feeling "better" after receiving COVID-19 treatment and is well enough to do his press briefings.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Saturday said he was admitted to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) after a fresh bout with COVID-19.

"I am better after only one vial of remdesivir and steroids. I came in at the right time since pneumonia was caught early on. Doctors won't discharge me though until 4 more vials of remdesivir which means I will be confined until Thursday," he said in a statement.

"But I do feel normal already on my 3rd day of confinement, enough to do my thrice a week briefings. Will check into a TTMF (temporary treatment facility) on Friday to complete my 14 days of isolation. Thanks again for all your well wishes and prayers."

Roque first announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 15. He was found negative for the disease 10 days later. It was unclear when he again contracted the virus, or whether he was suffering from further effects of his earlier illness.

The official was the fifth member of Duterte's Cabinet to contract the illness.

The Philippines on Saturday logged 12,674 more COVID-19 cases, its second-highest single day tally so far, bringing the total to 853,209.

It is forecast to reach 1 million virus cases by the end of the month, according to independent research group OCTA which has recommended the extension of strict lockdown in NCR Plus bubble to further slow down the growth of infections.