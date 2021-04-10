PH logs 2nd highest daily COVID-19 tally with 12,674 more cases

Residents walk past a health reminder at Blumentritt market in Manila on April 06, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Saturday recorded 12,674 more COVID-19 cases, the country's second-highest single day tally so far, with active cases reaching an all-time high 190,000.

This, as some hospitals in the capital region remain full with COVID-19 admissions while NCR Plus (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna) remains under the strictest lockdown level in a bid to stem the virus spread.

Saturday's new cases raised the country's cumulative tally to 853,209, though it does not include data from 3 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

COVID-related deaths increased by 225 to 14,744. The day's fatalities is the 6th highest tally announced by the health department so far, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido.

Remaining active infections, a new record-high, jumped to 190,245, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH also logged 593 new recoveries, bringing the total number of those who recuperated from the disease to 648,220.

Malacañang will announce later in the day new quarantine classifications in the NCR Plus bubble. The enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) imposed in these areas is expected to lapse on Sunday after a 2-week enforcement.

The OCTA Research group early Saturday recommended the extension of the ECQ in the bubble to further slow down the growth of infections.

They said the reproduction number in Metro Manila decreased to 1.23 this week (April 3 to April 9) from 1.88 the week before ECQ, which means the strictest lockdown is slowing the virus spread.

However, one of its fellows, Guido David, warned that the death toll could still rise in the country as long as infections continue to soar.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

The research group estimates that the total number of cases in the country will reach 1 million by the end of April.