Presidential spokesman Roque in PGH for COVID-19— sources

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. listens at an IATF meeting at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 8, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque was admitted to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Saturday due to fresh bout with COVID-19, sources told ABS-CBN News.

Roque, who has a heart condition and diabetes, was reportedly sighted inside a pay ward at the state hospital, sources said.

They added that Roque is currently on non-invasive breathing support as he needed to be connected with a Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure.

The official first announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 15. He was found negative for the disease on March 25. It was unclear when he again contracted the virus.

Roque earlier had a heart procedure, which prompted him to withdraw his 2019 Senate bid.

Roque's hospitalization came as medical facilities in Metro Manila are nearing the breaking point, with some hospitals declaring full capacity in their emergency rooms and COVID-19 wards despite nearly 2 weeks since the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine in the region and 4 nearby provinces.

The government is also distributing modular tents to struggling hospitals and re-deploying health workers from regions where virus transmission rates are low.

The Philippines so far tallied over 840,000 COVID-19 infections, of which over 178,000 remain active infections -- the highest since the pandemic reached the country over a year ago.

More details to follow.