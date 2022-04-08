De Venecias of Pangasinan declare support for Robredo

Vice President Leni Robredo answers questions during the second installment of the Pilipinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza on Sunday, April 3, 2022. VP Leni Robredo Media handout/file

MANILA—The De Venecia political family in Dagupan City, Pangasinan voiced their support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday.

Pangasinan 4th District Rep. Christopher de Venecia said his family's endorsement for Robredo will further crack the "alleged Solid North bailiwick" of another presidential contender, without dropping a name.

The so-called "Solid North" vote has been attributed to the supposed firm support by the northern Philippine provinces for Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Rep. De Venecia said a Robredo administration would boost and develop the “Blue Economy” encompassing the maritime, fishing, salt, and ecotourism sectors, plus the arts and culture sectors of society, in the country.

During a gathering in Dagupan, the congressman, along with his father, former House Speaker Jose de Venecia, and mother, former solon Gina de Venecia, hailed Robredo as a "new Urduja", referring to the legendary warrior princess of Pangasinan.

“Ipaglaban po natin ang bukas na kulay rosas,” Rep. De Venecia said.

Robredo earlier said her campaign efforts are making a mark following a rise in her Pulse Asia numbers.

Despite a 9-point increase, Robredo still trails Marcos Jr., who had 56 points in the latest Pulse Asia voter preference survey.

Robredo, however, remains confident with the "momentum" her campaign has gained.

RELATED VIDEO