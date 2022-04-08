Thousands of supporters welcome presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan during the Calbayog People's Rally held at the Calbayog City Sports Center in Calbayog City, Western Samar, on March 28. VP Leni media handout

DAGUPAN CITY, Pangasinan - Campaign efforts are making a mark, said Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday, following a rise in her Pulse Asia numbers.

"Nakikita na natin ito even before it came out. Nakikita na natin sa ating mga provincial survey, nakikita namin 'yung movement at aming trajectory pataas," Robredo said.

(We have seen the upward trajectory in provincial surveys even before the Pulse Asia survey came out.)

Despite the 9-point increase, Robredo trails former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who had 56 points in the latest Pulse Asia voter preference survey.

Robredo however, remains confident with the "momentum" her campaign has gained.

"If there is one lesson na natutunan ko sa eleksyon, it’s not over until it’s over," she told media in a chance interview after attending a presidential forum mounted by the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines (COCOPEA) at the University of Pangasinan.

"Nakita natin na hindi lang noong 2016 noong ako ay lumaban, pero noong 2010, halimabwa 'yung come-from-behind win ni Vice President Jojo Binay, ganitong-ganito yung sitwasyon noon," Robredo said.

(It happened in 2016 when I won the vice presidency, and it also happened with Vice Presiden Jojo Binay's come-from-behind win in 2010. The situation this time is the same.)

The latest survey results prove that efforts of volunteers campaigning on ground and in communities are making a mark, she added.

"'Yun ang pinakamahalaga sa lahat, na nararamdaman nila yung fruits ng kanilang pagod," she said.

(What's most important is volunteers feel that their efforts are paying off.)

Pulse Asia said 56 percent of Filipinos said they would vote for Marcos Jr. if the elections were held at the time the survey was held from March 17 to 21.

While Robredo still trails Marcos Jr. with 24 percent; she saw an increase of 9 points from 15 percent in the same survey period.