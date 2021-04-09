Pacquiao thanks Ramon Ang for saying boxing champ 'will be next Philippine president'

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Friday thanked San Miguel Corporation president Ramon Ang for saying that the Mindanaoan lawmaker "will be the next president of the Philippines."

In an interview with the Manila Standard, Ang claimed Pacquiao "will be the next president of the Philippines," and added that he hopes the boxing icon could recruit Albay Rep. Joey Salceda either as his runningmate or finance secretary.

I would like to thank Mr. Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corporation for his trust and confidence in me. Someday soon, I hope we can sit down and discuss ideas on how to make our country a better place to live in for every Filipino. https://t.co/55I9q02Anq — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) April 9, 2021

"I would like to thank Mr. Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corporation for his trust and confidence in me," Pacquiao said in a tweet.

"Someday soon, I hope we can sit down and discuss ideas on how to make our country a better place to live in for every Filipino," he said.

Pacquiao's close friends and peers in the Senate earlier said that the boxer-turned-lawmaker has been vocal about his desire to run for president in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

Pacquiao has refused to give details about his alleged presidential bid, saying it politicians should first focus on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III earlier said Ang - one of the Nationalist People's Coalition's (NPC) stalwarts and one of the Philippines' richest - refused to run as the party's standard bearer in 2022.

Pacquiao has ranked second in pre-poll surveys for president, trailing behind President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

