Pacquiao intends to run for president, says Lacson

MANILA - Boxer turned legislator Sen. Manny Pacquiao intends to run for president in the 2022 elections, his seatmate Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Friday.

"Two or three times he approached me and sat beside me and he said, 'Baka pwedeng mag-usap tayo.' Kasi 'yun nga, may plano nga siya, baka pwedeng tulungan siya especially sa budget, 'yung mga ganun," he told ANC's Headstart.

(Two or three times he approached me and sat beside me and he said, 'Perhaps we can talk.' Because he has plans, and perhaps he can be aided especially on the budget, stuff like that.)

Asked if Pacquiao is planning to run for president, Lacson said: "Yeah, that early. I think this was late last year."

"Sinabi naman niya and he’s quite open about it. Although ayaw niyang pag-usapan because of COVID. In fairness to him, consistent naman siya na COVID na muna tayo, wag muna 'yung politika," he said.

(He said it and he's quite open about it. Although he does not want to talk about it because of COVID. In fairness to him, he is consistent that we should prioritize COVID, not politics at the moment.)

Pacquiao, who is national president of PDP-Laban, where President Rodrigo Duterte is a member, has refused to talk about 2022 politics for now and even reminding his partymates to refrain from talking about it while the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing.

Some members of the ruling political party signed a resolution earlier this month asking Duterte to run for Vice President in 2022, but Pacquiao said this move was illegitimate.

