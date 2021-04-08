Infectious disease expert: Halting AstraZeneca vaccine use in PH is temporary

Health workers administer the COVID-19 vaccine during an inoculation program at the San Juan Arena on March 30, 2021. The city government of San Juan has allocated 103 vials of AstraZeneca vaccines for 1,030 senior citizens, and 1,669 doses of SinoVac vaccines for health workers and adults with comorbidities. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—A health expert on Tuesday sought to allay fears after the Philippines halted the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following rare cases of blood clots reported abroad.

Dr. Rontgene Solante, an infectious disease specialist and member of the Philippines' vaccine expert panel, said the suspension of the UK-made jab, once hailed as a milestone in the fight against the pandemic, was only temporary.

"Kasama 'yan sa proseso no'ng nag-approve tayo ng EUA (emergency use authorization) sa bakunang ito. If there are safety signals na nakikita, kailangan i-review lang. Titingnan uli sa mga local experts natin para makita natin kung there's a warrant hindi delikado sa pagbabakuna natin," Solante told Teleradyo's "Sakto" in Filipino.

(This is part of the process when we approved the EUA for this vaccine. If there are safety signals, our local experts will have to review it so we can determine if it's not unsafe in our vaccination.)

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine obtained regulatory approval in the country on January 28 but has been recently hit with safety concerns abroad.

Europe’s medicines regulator said it found rare cases of blood clots among some adult recipients of the shot, although the vaccine’s advantages still outweighed its risks.

Some countries reported isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count in millions of adults who received the shot.

In the interview, Solante said those who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine without experiencing any adverse effect would continue to receive the shot.

There will also be ample time for the review of the vaccine before the schedule of the second dose, he added.

Solante said cases of rare blood clots were reported among recipients younger than 60 years old and usually occurred 2 weeks after the vaccination.

"I-assure lang natin sila na 'pag nabakunahan ka na ng first dose and then lumampas ka na sa second week, mukhang ligtas ka na doon sa komplikasyon na nakikita natin doon sa ibang bansa," he said.

(Let's assure the public that if you received the first dose and you got past the second week, it seems like you are safe from the complications reported in other countries.)

The Philippines on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those 60 years old and younger due to reports of rare blood clots in some individuals who received the product abroad.

The Philippines has received 565,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX Facility. It is the second vaccine brand delivered to the Philippines, after China's Sinovac jab, the rollout of both had already commenced.