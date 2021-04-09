Erap removed from ventilator support, 'responding well' to treatment - Jinggoy

MANILA— Former Philippine president Joseph "Erap" Estrada no longer needs ventilator support as he is supposedly responding well to treatment amid his battle with the coronavirus, his son Jinggoy said Friday.

In a Facebook post, the former senator said that despite the development, his father would still require "high flow oxygenation" based on his latest medical bulletin.

The deposed Philippine president and former Manila mayor was placed under mechanical ventilation on Tuesday due to pneumonia.

He was also intubated and mildly sedated this week.

"We are happy to report that my father seems to be responding well to treatment as his condition has steadily improved... His other organ functions remain stable," the younger Estrada noted earlier in the day.

"We still have a long way to go before he is completely out of danger and we hope that he continues to fight with his usual tenacity as only Erap can," he added.

The former chief executive, who is turning 84 on April 19, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Jinggoy earlier revealed that his wife and his aunts tested positive for COVID-19 following exposure to the former president, and that they are all asymptomatic.

Estrada won the presidency in 1998 but saw his term cut in 2001 as he was ousted over corruption allegations.

He was convicted of plunder in 2007 and sentenced to life imprisonment, but his successor, President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo pardoned him a month later.