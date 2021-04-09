‘Dama pa rin ang surge’: PGH says ICU still full, COVID beds at 90 pct occupancy

MANILA - The intensive care unit of the Philippine General Hospital PGH) remained on full capacity, while its bed for CCOVID-19 patients is now at 90 percent capacity, its spokesperson said Friday.

“Nadadama pa rin namin yung surge kung tawagin, puno pa rin po ang aming ICU at marami po kaming mga pasyenteng severe, ang iba po critical naghihintay po ng kama, yung iba po nasa emergency room,” said Del Rosario in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(We still feel the surge, our ICU remains full and many patients with severe or critical COVID-19 are still waiting for beds, others are in the emergency room.)

Del Rosario said they could no longer attend to severely ill patients referred by other hospitals as their ICU is already full.



“Ngayon po ang aming occupancy nasa 90 percent (our occupancy is at 90 percent), 230 out of the 250 beds that we have,” he said.

He added that manpower is another limitation if they open up other beds with ICU setting. ICU-level care requires specialist doctors and nurses, he said.

Del Rosario said they already closed two non-COVID wards and won’t be admitting non-COVID patients except for life and limb threatening emergency and imminent deliveries.

They likewise appealed to other hospitals to admit non-COVID patients so that they could expand and focus on their COVID operations. The country’s largest COVID-19 referral center urged the public to continue using their hotline number 155-200 for COVID-19 and other concerns before heading to the emergency room.

RELATED VIDEO: