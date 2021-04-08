Philippines logs 9,216 new COVID-19 cases; 167,279 active cases is record-high

The Far Eastern University – Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation in Quezon City posts a 'full capacity for COVID-19 patients' notice on April 6, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines logged 9,216 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the country's cumulative total to 828,366.

Active cases stood at 167,279, the highest recorded in a day since the start of the pandemic. It accounts for about a fifth of the cumulative total.

The number of newly-reported infections does not include data from 5 laboratories that failed to submit results on time. It is the 10th highest daily tally of cases reported.

The country's health department also recorded 60 additional deaths. The total fatalities of 14,119 account for 1.7 percent of the cumulative total cases.

The number of recovered patients, meanwhile, increased by 598 to 646,968.

Of those currently battling the disease, 97.6% have mild symptoms, 1.2% are asymptomatic, 0.29% have moderate symptoms, 0.5% have severe symptoms, and 0.5% are in critical condition.

According to the health department bulletin, 63 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients in the country have been utilized, as well as 50 percent of the isolation beds and 51 percent of ward beds.

Forty-five percent of mechanical ventilators in the country have also been used up.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 cases, 6 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official count due to duplicate entries.

There were also 28 cases initially tagged as recovered that turned out to be deaths.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO