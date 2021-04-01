PGH denies seeking donations for patients with COVID-19

MANILA — The Philippine General Hospital denied it was soliciting donations for its patients battling COVID-19.

A supposed call from the government hospital and the PGH Medical Foundation for monetary donations "is not from us," PGH said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Current government funding and private support allow the PGH to provide free COVID-19 treatment to all our currently admitted charity patients," the hospital said.

The PGH urged the public "to be wary of false information circulated by unscrupulous individuals."

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr said on Thursday he hoped the PGH would get 200 "state of the art dialysis machine" that Singapore-based non-profit Temasek Foundation donated. The machines were set to arrive in late April, he said.

I hope PGH gets the 200 state of the art dialysis machines I received by Zoom from Singapore’s great Temasek Foundation yesterday. I told them, this is not just a gift of medical equipment but a gift of more years of life for our loved ones. Arriving by end April. https://t.co/Af4UwMRpRG — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) April 1, 2021

The PGH and other Metro Manila hospitals are contending with a surge in coronavirus infections, that raised the utilization of the healthcare system.

Metro Manila and nearby Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces are under the toughest of 4 quarantine levels until April 4. President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday will decide whether or not to extend the enhance community quarantine in the area.

ECQ bans mass gatherings and non-essential movement, while allowing only select industries to operate at full on-site capacity.