'Nandito lang si Tatay Digong': Go posts Duterte photos amid questions on his whereabouts

MANILA - Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Wednesday posted photos of President Rodrigo Duterte amid questions about the president's whereabouts.

In a Facebook post, Go posted photos of him with Duterte working on his desk.

"Sa mga may masasamang Hangarin, Wag muna kayo mag celebrate!! Nandito lang si Tatay Digong. Tambak ang trabaho. "Hindi ito ang panahon ng pagsisisihan kundi panahon ng Pagtutulungan," Duterte's former aide wrote.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said Duterte will skip his weekly public address after his security team confirmed over 120 COVID-19 infections among its members.

Duterte's weekly "Talk to the People" was expected to air Wednesday, after it was postponed from its usual Monday night airing schedule.

"The physical safety of the President remains our utmost concern," Roque said in a statement. "In addition, the preparation for the Talk to the People Address entails a number of staff complement and we also take due consideration of their well-being."

Duterte last delivered his "Talk the People," a weekly speech that tackles the COVID-19 pandemic and a wide range of issues, on March 29. He celebrated his 76th birthday the day before.

The celebration made headlines with a photo showing Duterte blowing a lit candle on top of a plate of rice, prompting critics to accuse him of pretending to be poor.

