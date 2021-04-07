Duterte skips public address as several security members catch COVID-19

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte shows a vial of COVID-19 vaccine Coranavac (SINOVAC) after the ceremonial turnover at the Bulwagang Kalayaan in Villamor Air Base, Pasay City on February 28, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will skip his public address this week, his spokesman said on Wednesday, as COVID-19 infections continue to surge.

Duterte's weekly "Talk to the People" usually airs on Monday night. But his spokesman Harry Roque said the chief executive's speech this week would not push through "in light of the rising number of active COVID-19 cases."

"The physical safety of the President remains our utmost concern," Roque said in a statement. "In addition, the preparation for the Talk to the People Address entails a number of staff complement and we also take due consideration of their well-being."

Some members of the President's security team tested positive for COVID-19, said Duterte's former longtime aide, Sen. Christopher Go.

"Delikado sa security ng Pangulo," he told ABS-CBN News.

(The President's security is at risk.)

However, "there is nothing to worry about," said Go, who added that Duterte was in Manila.

Presidential Security Group Commander Colonel Jesus Durante III did not respond to ABS-CBN News' request for comment.

It was not immediately clear who among the security members contracted COVID-19, but questions were raised because Duterte last year admitted that some members of the PSG already had COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese state firm Sinopharm.

Roque previously said Duterte, who preferred the Sinopharm vaccine, had yet to get vaccinated. Sinopharm vaccine is not yet cleared for emergency use in the Philippines.



Duterte last delivered his "Talk the People," a weekly speech that tackles the COVID-19 pandemic and a wide range of issues, on March 29. He celebrated his 76th birthday the day before.

The celebration made headlines with a photo showing Duterte blowing a lit candle on top of a plate of rice, prompting critics to accuse him of pretending to be poor.

A viral video during the event also showed Duterte appearing to try to grope his female house helper. Roque said there was "no malice" in the President's gesture.

RELATED VIDEO: