Robredo greets Duterte on his 76th birthday

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo greeted President Rodrigo Duterte on his 76th birthday on Sunday.

"Baka makalimutan natin, birthday ni Pangulo ngayon. So, happy birthday po," Robredo said on her weekly radio program.

(We might forget, it's the birthday of the President today. So, happy birthday!)

Duterte was also greeted by his spokesman, Harry Roque: "Pagpalain kayo ng Dakilang Lumikha. Maligayang kaarawan, mahal na Pangulo!"

(May our Creator bless you. Happy birthday, dear President!)

Roque said Saturday that Duterte is celebrating his birthday in Davao City, his hometown.

But he plans to return to Manila to welcome the arrival on Monday of 1 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by Sinovac, which the Philippines procured, added Roque.

"The arrival ceremony is, I think, still a go subject to the procurement of an exemption order from the National Task Force," he said when asked about the program amid the imposition of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and its four surrounding provinces beginning Monday to curb the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

Duterte was born on March 28, 1945 in Maasin, Southern Leyte. His parents, Vicente Duterte and Soledad Roa, were both civil servants, the former a government worker, and the latter, a public school teacher.

When he was four years old, his family moved to Davao, then undivided, where his father Vicente became a governor.

