11,000 Nazarene devotees welcome Good Friday in Quiapo

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The motorcade of the Black Nazarene this year as a means to welcome Good Friday was a success, according to officials of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church.

“Base sa obserbasyon ng paggalaw ng Poong Hesus Nazareno sa kanilang dinaraanan ay naging matagumpay ang ating motorcade," said Fr. Earl Valdez, media corespondent for the Quiapo Church.

(Based on our observations of the movement of the Black Nazarene, our motorcade was a success.)

"Ligtas po natin itong naisagawa. Iyong mga ruta na we are supposed to cover ay nadaanan po natin at nakita po natin na mapayapa at sumusunod ang ating mga deboto," he added.

(We safely covered all our routes and the devotees followed all the rules.)

More than 11,000 devotees attended the motorcade wherein the Black Nazarene was brought out of the church to be shown to nearby places around Quiapo.

The Black Nazarene was brought back to the minor basilica after an hour and 20 minutes of it making rounds around Quiapo.

Manila Police District (MPD) Director Gen. Andre Dizon said devotees who attended the procession showed discipline and cooperated with the authorities.



Dizon said adjustments were made to this year's procession.

“Unang-una, last year open itong Plaza Miranda. Ngayon closed na kaya medyo nakabwelo 'yung imahe at nagdagdag tayo ng security forces kaya ganu'n ang naging outcome.”

(Plaza Miranda was open last year. This year it was closed, so the image was able to move faster. We also added security forces for a good outcome.)

More than 400 personnel of the MPD were present to ensure the safety of attendees.

Among those who came was Ignacio Sy, a 62-year-old person with disability.

"'Yung paniniwala mo sa Kanya, 'yon ang pinakamatibay kasi kung hindi ka naniniwala sa Kanya walang mangyayari sa buhay mo," he said.

(Your faith in Him is your strength, because without it nothing will happen in your life.)

"Alam mo kung iisipin mo 'yung hirap, mahirap kung sa mahirap pero kailangan paglabanan mo siya... Gawin mo kung anong makakaya mo.”

(Struggles in life may be difficult, but you have to fight and do what you can.)

The success of the motorcade is a positive sign of the possible return of the Traslacion next year, said Valdez.

The annual Black Nazarene procession, attended by millions of devotees, has been halted for 3 years now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Positibong tanda po ito bagama’t hindi po natin masasabi kung anong porma o anyo ng Nazareno 2024 dahil siyempre ang pagbabalik po ng ating prusisyon na nakagawian ay depende pa sa kung pormal na bang ihahayag ang katapusan ng pandemyang COVID," he explained.

(This is a good sign, although we still don't know what Nazareno 2024 will look like. The return of the Traslacion will depend on whether or not authorities will declare the end of the COVID pandemic.)