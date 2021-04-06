Magnitude-5.1 quake strikes off Davao Occidental; aftershocks possible

MANILA—A magnitude-5.1 earthquake struck off Davao Occidental early Wednesday, Phivolcs said.

The tremor, which happened 118 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos town at 4:08 a.m., was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 91 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage but will spawn aftershocks, state seismologists said.

An Instrumental Intensity I was reported in General Santos City and Koronadal City in South Cotabato and the towns of Alabel and Kiamba in Sarangani.

A magnitude-6.1 quake hit Mindanao in February, leaving at least 3 injured.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

--With a report from Agence France-Presse