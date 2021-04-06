‘Leaves a bad taste’: Sen. Binay slams ribbon-cutting at QC hospital launch

MANILA—Senator Nancy Binay on Tuesday tore into a ribbon-cutting ceremony and photo-ops session during the inauguration of a new health institute in Quezon City, in a time when the COVID-19 crisis in the country has gotten worse.

The ceremony at Quezon Institute Offsite Modular Hospital was attended by Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, Health Sec. Francisco Duque III and vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr.

The new facility is an extension of the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, the Department of Health earlier said. It reportedly can accommodate 110 patients.

"Pakiusap kung pwede buksan na lang para magamit agad. Sayang

lang ang oras sa ribbon cutting at photo ops," Binay tweeted.

"These things are unnecessary & leave a bad taste for families of Covid patients who are racing against life & time."

The event came on the same day the Philippines reported a record-high 382 additional deaths due to COVID-19, as the country's cumulative total of coronavirus infections soared to 812,760.

The death toll, as of Tuesday, stood at 13,817, or 1.7 percent of the country's cumulative total COVID-19 cases.

Government has continued to tout its work mitigating the effects of the pandemic, even though there remained a clamor for a better national and local response to it.

