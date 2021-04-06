Philippines reports record-high 382 new deaths due to COVID-19; add'l infections at 9,373

A "We Heal As One" Center, serving as COVID-19 quarantine facility, at the CCP Complex in Manila on April 5, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines reported on Tuesday a record-high 382 additional deaths due to COVID-19, as the country's cumulative total of coronavirus infections soared to 812,760.

“A technical issue with the case collection systems resulted in lower reporting of COVID-19 death counts over the past week... The number of deaths reported today (382) already includes the said deaths not reported in previous counts,” the Department of Health (DOH) said in its bulletin for the day.

The death toll climbed to 13,817.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported 9,373 additional COVID-19 cases.

Total recoveries went up by 313 to 646,381.

Active cases stood at 152,562, or 18.8 percent of the cumulative total.

The country has been experiencing a continuous surge of cases since last month due to the presence of COVID-19 variants, the public's non-compliance with health protocols, and increased mobility after the economy was gradually reopened.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO