Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula blesses and consecrates vessels of oil during the Chrism Mass on Maundy Thursday at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila. Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula urged the faithful to renew their faith during a Chrism mass held at the Manila Cathedral on Maundy Thursday.

The Chrism mass is a time for the renewal of priestly vows and promises, along with the consecration of the chrism and the blessing of the oils for the sick.

In his homily, Cardinal Advincula acknowledged that priests could lose their zeal for the mission, just as oils could lose their fragrance and efficacy.

“We renew, bless, and consecrate them not because the divine element has departed from them but because the elements of creation, the physicality of our faith may experience some weakening and deterioration,” Advincula said.

He reiterated that the promises of the priests are lifetime commitments.

He added that the church is always in need of reform because while God’s anointing is always strong, its people are not.

“Ang simbahan na takot sa pagbabago, ang simbahan na ayaw nang magbago, ang simbahang kung paano noon ay ganoon pa rin hanggang ngayon – ang simbahang ganito ay mabilis tatanda,” he added.

(A church that is afraid of change, refuses to change, and stays the same would grow old quickly.)

Advincula also stressed that the need for renewal is not only for the church but also for Catholic devotees.

“The keyword for our celebration is renewal. We all need to be renewed, not just the priest but all of us people of God. We need to summon the Holy Spirit once again, to anoint us, to animate us,” the Cardinal said.

Some 500 priests of the Archdiocese of Manila renewed their commitment to priestly service. Meanwhile, the newly-blessed oils were poured into smaller vessels and would be distributed to the parishes and institutions of the diocese.

The Chrism mass is one of the most solemn and important liturgies of the Christian calendar.