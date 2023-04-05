MANILA — A businessman was shot dead by an unidentified assailant outside his home in Makati City on Tuesday night, his family said.

The victim, Gilberto Cayetano, was resting inside his parked car in front of his residence in Barangay Pio del Pilar, when a man passed by and shot him before running away.

“Tulog ako noon. Nakarinig kami ng putok ng baril kaya po kami bumaba. Pagbaba ko sumisigaw na sila. Nang tiningnan namin, nakahilata na siya sa loob ng kotse,” the victim's sister Desiree Cayetano said.

(I was sleeping. We heard a gunshot, so we went down. They were screaming. He was already sprawled inside the vehicle when we saw him.)

The victim was already lifeless upon arrival at the hospital.

This is the second time that the victim was involved in a gun attack, his sibling said.

“Noong pandemic po inattempt pero di natuloy, 'di pumutok baril, 2020 ito,” his sister said. “Nasa labas kami lahat mag-outing. May tumutok ng baril.”

(During the pandemic, someone attempted to shoot him, but the gun jammed. This was in 2020. We were on an outing. Someone pointed a gun at him.)

She said she had no clue on who the assailant could be.

“Wala siya nabanggit na kaaway tahimik kasi yun sa problema. Kaya di namin alam kung sino puwede gumawa nito…. Kahit ng araw na iyon, 'di namin alam sino may galit,” she said.

(He did not mention any enemy because he keeps quiet with his problems. We don't know who could have done this. Even on that day, we don't know who could be carrying a grudge against him.)

“Kyung sino man gumawa niyan sa kapatid ko, wala naman siya ginagawa masama. Kung may nagawa siya na masama, sana hindi sa ganito. Pwede naman pag-usapan. May mga anak pa po iyon na maliit. Sana makonsensya kayo. Kung ano ginawa niyo sa kapatid ko, Diyos na ang bahala,” she added.

(If he did something wrong, it shouldn't have led to this. We could have talked it out. He has young children. I hope your conscience hounds you.)

Police are still investigating the incident.