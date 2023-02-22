What New Zealand gov’t advises its citizens traveling to Manila

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - New Zealanders traveling to parts of the Philippines, including Metro Manila, have been advised to “exercise increased caution” due to various reasons such as “violent crime,” according to the prevailing advisory of their government.

The advisory, checked by ABS-CBN News on the official website of New Zealand’s foreign ministry two days after a tourist from the Pacific country was shot dead in Makati City in an alleged robbery incident, was last reviewed on June 22 last year and remains in effect on Tuesday, it said.

“There are high rates of violence crime throughout the Philippines, including armed robbery, assault and murder. Criminal gangs are active in the Manila area, and have drugged and robbed unsuspecting tourists,” the advisory read.

“Crime is more prevalent at night, particularly in urban areas,” it noted, adding, “Armed hold-ups have occurred.”

The New Zealand government said “gun ownership is widespread and poorly regulated” in the Philippines.

“As victims of robbery are often targeted due to their perceived wealth, it is advisable to avoid wearing or displaying items that appear valuable, such as electronic devices, cameras and jewelry,” it said.

“New Zealanders in the Philippines are advised to be security conscious at all times and should avoid walking and travelling at night, particularly to isolated areas,” it added.

“No resistance should be given if you are the victim of a robbery, mugging, or carjacking as this could lead to an escalation in violence.”

Aside from violent crime, the New Zealand government cited the threat of terrorism and the risk of kidnapping when it reminded its citizens to exercise increased caution while in the Philippine capital and other parts of the country.

The same advisory prohibits New Zealanders to travel to central and western Mindanao, including the Sulu Archipelago, “due to the very high treat of terrorist activity, kidnapping and violent clashes between the military/police and terrorist or rebel groups.”

For the remaining provinces of Mindanao, the New Zealand government’s advice for its citizens is to avoid non-essential travel “due to the threat of terrorism, kidnapping and violent clashes between the military/police and terrorist or rebel groups.”

Nicholas Peter Stacey, 34, a tourist from New Zealand was shot dead on Sunday night in Barangay Palanan, Makati City after fighting against robbers, police said.

According to the investigation, Stacey was with his girlfriend when armed men riding a motorcycle approached them and declared a hold-up.

The victim "intervened and tried to grab the assailant’s weapon, but the suspect fired the gun and hit the victim's left chest, resulting in his death," according to a police report.

The suspects stole the phone and wallet of Stacey’s girlfriend and then fled toward Pasay City, authorities said.

“Alam nating ang insidenteng ito ay maaaring magdulot at magdala ng takot sa ibang mga turistang pupunta sa ating bansa, kung kaya't sisiguraduhin nating mabibigyan ng hustisya ang pagkamatay ng nasabing biktima," Metro Manila chief Gen. Jonnel Estomo said.

(We know that this incident may cause fear among tourists in our country, so we will make sure justice will be served.)

There is no statement on the incident so far from the New Zealand embassy in the Philippines.