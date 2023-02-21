Tourist from New Zealand shot dead in Makati City

A tourist from New Zealand was shot dead after he attempted to resist a robbery Sunday night along Filmore Street, Barangay Palanan in Makati City, authorities said.

via NCRPO-PIO

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported Tuesday that Nicholas Peter Stacey, 34, was shot after unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle carried out the robbery.

According to the police investigation, Stacey was with his girlfriend when the armed men approached them.

In a report, police said the back rider alighted and "pointed an unknown type of firearm to the witness and declared a hold-up while the rider parked the said motorcycle a few meters away."

The victim then "intervened and tried to grab the assailant’s weapon, but the suspect fired the gun and hit the victim's left chest, resulting in his death," according to NCRPO’s report.

The motorcycle-riding men fled toward Pasay City and stole the phone and wallet of Stacey’s girlfriend, authorities added.

Meanwhile, NCRPO chief Gen. Jonnel Estomo ordered the Makati City Police Station to lead a manhunt operation on the two suspects.

"Alam nating ang insidenteng ito ay maaaring magdulot at magdala ng takot sa ibang mga turistang pupunta sa ating bansa kung kaya't sisiguraduhin nating mabibigyan ng hustisya ang pagkamatay ng nasabing biktima," Estomo said.

The remains of the victim were brought to a funeral home in Taguig City for autopsy.

