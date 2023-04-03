DOJ secretary Boying Remulla and Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/Governor Roel Ragay Degamo Facebook page

MANILA — Justice Secretary Boying Remulla disclosed on Monday the identity of one of the alleged masterminds in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Asked by reporters to confirm the name “Marvin Miranda,” Remulla said “yes,” adding Miranda’s middle name was “Halaman.”

Remulla said Miranda, a military reservist, has a "very strong connection" to Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr., whom he said, appears to be the “main mastermind” in the Degamo slay.

“Kung sa sine, Cong. Teves is the executive producer and producer and he is the director and casting director,” he said.

Remulla names alleged Degamo slay mastermind held by NBI

A suspect in Degamo's killing implicated the lawmaker even though Teves earlier said he and his family had nothing to do with the crime.

Teves' lawyer Ferdinand Topacio recently said their camp hoped Remulla would refrain from making any comments about the case, especially since authorities have yet to find conclusive evidence linking the congressman to the death of Degamo.

It was Remulla who announced Friday that a “main player,” whom he considers to be one of the masterminds, has been arrested by the NBI.

Remulla confirmed he was referring to Miranda, disclosing that authorities have been looking for Miranda since March 4, when Degamo was killed.

"Siya yung kausap lagi na kumuha ng tao, kumuha ng armas...Pati yung magrerecruit ng tao,” the justice chief said.

(He was the one who always talked to the people, sourced the weapons, and recruited people.)

Miranda is scheduled to undergo inquest later Monday.

Remulla's announcement comes ahead of a 12 noon press conference in Camp Crame where authorities are supposed to name Marvin Miranda as a mastermind in the Degamo slay.

The Justice secretary said Miranda is represented by the Public Attorney’s Office and not by a lawyer claiming to be his counsel.

Former Justice undersecretary Reynante Orceo earlier claimed he is representing Miranda but was not allowed by the NBI to see his client. Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, DOJ spokesperson, said over the weekend that those being held denied engaging Orceo's services.

Teves has yet to return to the Philippines even after he was suspended for 60 days by the House of Representatives due to his continued absence from work, despite the expiration of his travel authority on March 9.

The lawmaker's camp cited threats to his safety and security as reasons for his reluctance to come home.

But President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., citing intelligence reports, earlier said there were no threats to Teves’ life, and urged him to come home and face the charges against him.

Aside from being implicated in the Degamo killing, Rep. Teves is also facing murder charges over the 2019 killing of former Negros Oriental Board Member Miguel Dungog, as well as complaints of illegal possession of firearms.