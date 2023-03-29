Motorists line up at the Land Transportation Office's Novaliches office in Quezon City on July 14, 2020, mostly for license and car registration and renewal. LTO gave a 60-day grace period where late penalties are waived. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) have arrested 5 alleged "fixers" outside its branch in Novaliches, the agency said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the agency said LTO chief Jay Art Tugade "personally witnessed the offering of services by the supposed 'fixers'" outside the district branch.

The suspects, now under the custody of the CIDG, allegedly targeted those applying for student permits.

The agency is also looking into the possibility of making the district branch's head liable for the supposed proliferation of alleged fixers.

“Malaki po ang pananagutan ng hepe ng District Office ng LTO... Sa punto ng administrative, by having fixers around the office iyan ay gross negligence ng isang hepe ng opisina," Tugade said.

"So, talagang mayroon tayong command responsibility dito na sinusunod. Rest assured po sa publiko na I will hold my chief of that office accountable duon sa pagkakahuli ng mga fixer sa labas ng kanyang tanggapan,” he added.

He warned of those subscribing to "shortcuts" in getting driver's license and permits, saying this could possibly lead to road accidents due to their lack of training and experience.

Some fixers, he claimed, are offering around P10,500 just for a student permit.

This was why he would push for the digitalization of LTO's transactions and processes to make these easier and convenient to applicants and stop corruption.

"Napaka-delikado sa aksidente at buwis-buhay ang ganitong uri ng shortcut na dapat po nating iwasan at sawatahin,” Tugade said.

Earlier, the agency launched a digital complaint and feedback scheme to prevent the proliferation of fixers

Tugade said the LTO would coordinate closely with the division concerned or regional offices that need to be investigated once they receive the complaints or suggestions.

Recently, the LTO ordered a cap on the rates for theoretical and practical driving courses following criticisms that these have become "anti-poor."