Gov't looks to digitalize more LTO transactions

MANILA - The administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is eyeing to digitalize more of the Land Transportation Office's transactions.

This comes after LTO recently allowed private motor vehicle owners to renew their registration online.

Land Transportation Office chief Arthur Tugade said the sub-agency under the Department of Transportation is exploring ways to address certain problems through digitalizing some of its processes.

"Marami pa tayong mga problema na nakikita sa ating ahensya at iyong mga problema na iyon ay ina-analyze po natin, ini-evaluate natin and we are trying to see how we can digitalize or computerize the process,” Tugade explained, as quoted in a press release.

For Tugade, this will benefit not just motorists "but dealers, manufacturers, assemblers, importers and rebuilders."

“Kasama na rin po doon sa mga stakeholders na ating gustong mapadali iyong kanilang transaksyon – hindi lang po iyong mga nag-a-apply ng mga lisensya, hindi lang iyong mga nagrirehistro ng kanilang mga sasakyan pati na rin po iyong ating mga stakeholders na dealers, manufacturers, assemblers, importers, rebuilders – iyong mga proseso kung paano po sila nagta-transact sa ating ahensya, tinitingnan din natin yan kung saan kami makakatulong at paano po namin mapapagaan iyong kanilang transaction,” he added.

Vehicle owners under the new process will only need to submit their inspection receipt and a car insurance.

LTO recently signed an agreement with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to help keep its technology requirements in check.

RELATED VIDEO: