Pulse Asia denies releasing March survey results

MANILA — Pulse Asia Research Inc. on Tuesday denied that they have released presidential survey results for the month of March.

“We have received numerous queries about alleged Pulse Asia survey results being circulated in social media and through instant messaging platforms. These survey results are not ours,” Pulse Asia said in a statement.

It showed an image of alleged results of a survey purportedly conducted from March 10 to 15, and marked it as fake.

Pulse Asia said it will only release official survey results through its official website.

Pulse Asia Research Director Ana Maria Tabunda earlier said that her firm will conduct monthly surveys until April.

To date, the latest official Pulse Asia survey results were those conducted on February 18-23. The said results were released earlier this month.

Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. kept his lead in the said survey, with 60 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him if the elections were held at the time the poll was done.

Trailing Marcos was Vice President Leni Robredo with 15 percent, followed by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 10 percent, Sen. Manny Pacquiao with 8 percent, and Sen. Panfilo Lacson with 2 percent.

The national and local elections will be held on May 9.

