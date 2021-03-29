Hirit na umento sa gitna ng pandemya, ibinasura ng wage board

MAYNILA — Umalma ang isang labor group nitong Lunes matapos ang desisyon ng isang ahensiya sa ilalim ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) na hindi pagbigyan ang hiling nilang umento sa sahod.

Sa ulat ng Defend Jobs Philippines, sinabi nitong natanggap na nila ang resolusyon ng National Wages and Productivity Commission - Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - NCR (NWPC-RTWPB-NCR) na tinututulan ang hirit nila na taas-sahod para sana maitawid ang pandemya.

"Defend Jobs Philippines slams the issued Board Resolution No. 1 of the Labor Department’s NWPC-RTWPB-NCR rejecting the group’s petition for a P100 emergency wage relief across-the-board increase amid the COVID-19 pandemic," ayon sa grupo.



Sabi umano sa Board Resolution No. 1, wala sa hurisdiksyon ng wage board na desisyunan ang naturang isyu.

"The said resolution cited a 2007 Supreme Court ruling stating that it is beyond the Board’s scope to grant an across-the-board wage increase. The Board also said that it cannot give due course to the labor group’s petition as they have no jurisdiction on the matter," anila.

Sabi ng Defend Jobs, "walang puso" at "anti-worker" ang resolusyon ng NWPC-RTWPB.



"The resolution... is nothing but a heartless, insensitive and inconsiderate anti-workers decision as it has decided on techinicalities instead of the merits, grounds and humanitarian considerations," anila.

Kasalukuyang pinag-aaralan ng grupo ang mga susunod na hakbang.

Patuloy ang pagsipa ng presyo ng mga bilihin, batay sa pinakahuling inflation rate noong Marso.

Simula ngayong Lunes, maraming manggagawa rin ang apektado ng pagpapatupad muli ng enhanced community quarantine sa Metro Manila at karatig-probinsya.

