Inflation soars to 4.7 percent in February as pork prices rise

Pork sellers sell frozen stock at the Kalentong Market in Mandaluyong City on February 9, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Philippine inflation quickened further in February driven by higher pork prices, the state statistics bureau said on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.7 percent from 4.2 percent in January, the highest since January 2019, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. This was within the 4.3 to 5.1 percent range forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

"Ang pangunahing dahilan ng pag angat ng inflation nitong Pebrero 2021 ay ang mas mabilis na pagtaas ng presyo ng food and non-alcoholic beverages. Ito ay dahil sa pagtaas ng presyo ng karne, partikular ang baboy," National Statistician Dennis Mapa said.

Pork meat inflation rose 20.7 percent from 17.1 percent in January 2021, the PSA said.

Pork prices surged in the last few months due to a supply shortage caused by the African swine fever. President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered a price cap on pork and chicken meat products in Metro Manila.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier raised its inflation forecast for the year to 4 percent from 3.2 percent, saying that it would likely remain elevated in the coming months.

However, the Monetary Board, in its first policy meeting for 2021, kept interest rates steady, despite the rising inflation trend in the last few months.

The BSP's overnight reverse repurchase rate, which is used by banks to price loans, was kept at a record low of 2 percent.

-- with a report from Warren de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

