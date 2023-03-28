PNP to deploy 74,000 cops nationwide for Holy Week

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it will be deploying 74,000 personnel nationwide for the coming Holy Week.

PNP spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo said 38,000 of these police officers would be deployed as mobile patrol elements, while the rest would be sent to the provinces to secure tourists and other public spaces.



While the PNP said it has yet to monitor any threats, it is still preparing special units such as the Special Action Force (SAF) to respond to any crisis situation.



This is also in preparation for the anniversary of the New People's Army (NPA), focusing on areas such as Masbate where NPA rebels recently clashed with government troops.

The NPA will be commemorating its 54th anniversary on Wednesday, Mar. 29.



"Binilinan na ang field commanders to review security measures, particular stations, and vulnerable areas. Nag-deploy na rin tayo [ng SAF] sa vulnerable areas," Fajardo said.

(We have ordered our field commanders to review security measures, particular stations, and vulnerable areas. We have also deployed SAF personnel to vulnerable areas.)

Other government agencies had earlier said they were also making preparations for the Holy Week, which will be commemorated by Christians nationwide from Apr. 2 to 8.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it would be on "heightened alert" starting March 3 to April 10, including weekends, to ensure the safety of traveling passengers and motorists.

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) also said it was bracing for an influx of passengers going home to their provinces for the Holy Week, with an estimated 1.2 million people expected to flock to the terminal.

—Report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

