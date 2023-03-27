The Land Transportation Office showcases the LTo command Center as they monitor traffic situations in major roads from close circuit monitors at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Quezon City on June 03, 2022, Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday announced it would be on heightened alert from March 31 to ensure the safety of the riding public and motorists this Holy Week and for vacation travels during the hot season.

LTO's heightened alert status will be from March 31 until April 10, covering weekends, a statement read.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday fall on April 6 and 7, respectively, while the celebration of the Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor has been moved on April 10. These are all regular holidays.

LTO chief Jay Art Tugade said his agency would conduct surprise inspections in terminals, assist motorists in need, and also inspect public utility vehicles during this period.

“Wala kaming hangad sa LTO kundi ang masigurong mairaraos nang maayos at ligtas ang Holy Week at bakasyon ng ating mga kababayan. Hinihingi rin namin ang pakikiisa ng publiko sa pag-iingat at pagsunod sa mga batas-trapiko para sa biyaheng ayos ngayong taon,” Tugade said in a statement.

LTO said it would also monitor major roads "heading north and south" of Metro Manila, as well as "all strategic locations and terminals in all regions of the country."

Seminars will also be held on Tuesday, March 28 for public transport drivers and conductors tackling road safety this Holy Week, based on the statement.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) already announced suspending their number-coding scheme in the capital region from April 6 to 10.

The MMDA had also said it would set up a multi-agency command center at its metrobase in Makati City from April 3 to ensure “a peaceful and meaningful observance” of Lent.