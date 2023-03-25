MANILA -- The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Saturday announced that the number-coding scheme or Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program in the National Capital Region (NCR) will be suspended from April 6 to 10.

April 6 and 7 are Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, respectively while April 10 has been declared as Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor.

The MMDA said in its Facebook page that it would set up a multi-agency command center (MACC) at its metrobase beginning April 3 to ensure “a peaceful and meaningful observance” of Lent.

“Through this inter-agency action center, we can monitor real-time updates on bus terminals across Metro Manila to ensure safer travel of the commuting public and orderly traffic flow in our roads as we observe the Holy Week,” MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes explained in the post.

The MACC will be composed of representatives from the MMDA, Department of Transportation, Department of Public Works and Highways, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Inter-Agency Council for Traffic, Land Transportation Office, Philippine National Police, as well as personnel from local government units.

The MACC will monitor actual status of major transport hubs, particularly bus terminals in the metro through CCTV cameras from Holy Monday April 3 until April 6, Maundy Thursday, during the expected influx of passengers exiting Metro Manila.

MMDA added an inter-agency terminal inspection will be conducted on the days leading up to Holy Week.

A total of 2,104 personnel on major thoroughfares, major transport hubs, and key areas in the metropolis will be deployed from Holy Wednesday until April 10 as part of Oplan Metro Alalay Semana Santa 2023 to guarantee “the safe and smooth traffic flow this Lenten season.”

According to MMDA, a “No Day Off, No Absent Policy” will be implemented on April 5, 6, and 10 when traffic is expected to be congested due to the Holy Week exodus.

Meanwhile, a skeletal deployment will be enforced on April 7, 8, and 9 with the manpower focus on the usual Visita Iglesia sites, including the Panata Route going to Antipolo and the Grotto.

"MMDA traffic personnel will be assigned to roads leading to bus terminals, seaports, airports, and major churches across the metropolis, to guide the commuters taking advantage of the Lenten season and to ensure unimpeded traffic flow," Artes assured in the post

Help desks will also be put up in select areas in Quezon City, Caloocan, Manila, and Pasay City where bus terminals and other key transportation hubs are located. Ambulances and tow trucks will likewise be prepositioned along key areas in the metropolis.

The MMDA and LGUs are also preparing contingency plans in case there will be stranded passengers.



