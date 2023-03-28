President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. serves as the guest of honor and keynote speaker in the opening ceremony of the 33rd Biennial Convention of Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Thursday March 23, 2023. Alfred Frias, PNA



MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said the Philippines will finally "disengage from any contact and communication" with the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it rejected the country's appeal to suspend its drug war probe.

In its decision dated March 27, the ICC appeals chamber said that the Philippines failed to cite "persuasive reasons" to support its request to temporarily put off the resumption of the probe.

When asked by Palace reporters though what the government's move would be after the latest development, Marcos said the appeal "ends all our involvement with the ICC."

"We don't have the next move... Hindi na tayo puwede mag-appeal. The appeal has failed and in argue, there is nothing more that we can do," Marcos said.

The President insisted that the permanent court does not have any jurisdiction over the Philippines.

"We ended up with the position that we started with: we cannot cooperate with the ICC considering there are very serious questions about their jurisdiction," he said.

It was confirmed by Solicitor-General Menardo Guevarra that the country's appeal is still pending. What has been denied was the request for suspensive effect, similar to a prayer for a temporary restraining order.

The ICC in January authorized the resumption of its investigation into the drug war and the Davao Death Squad killings in the Philippines.



More details to follow.