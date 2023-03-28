Rise Up, an organization of families who allege their loved ones were victims of President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, say their prayers at the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City on Oct. 29, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The International Criminal Court (ICC) appeals chamber has rejected the request of the Philippines to suspend the investigation into the killings under the Duterte administration's drug war campaign and the alleged Davao Death Squad.

In its decision dated March 27, the ICC appeals chamber said that the Philippines failed to cite "persuasive reasons" to support its request to temporarily put off the resumption of the probe while the tribunal hears its appeal against the investigation's resumption.

"At the outset, the Appeals Chamber observes that the Philippines did not include any reasons and arguments in support of the Request for Suspensive Effect in its Notice of Appeal. It did so only in the Appeal Brief. The Appeals Chamber notes that it would have been preferable for the Philippines to have included its supporting arguments for the Request in the Notice of Appeal," it said.

In its plea, the Philippines argued that the ICC had no jurisdiction over the country, citing its withdrawal from the Rome Statute that established the court.

But the appeals chamber said the Philippines failed to explain "how the alleged absence of a jurisdictional or legal basis for the resumption" of the probe would defeat the prosecutor's "very purpose and create an irreversible situation that could not be corrected."

The ICC chamber said the Philippines also failed to explain its argument that the investigation would have "far-reaching and inimical consequences" on suspects, witnesses, and victims.

The Philippines could proceed with its own investigations into the anti-narcotics campaign "irrespective of the ongoing proceedings" of the ICC, the appeals chamber added.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, in a submission in February, opposed the Philippine government’s plea to suspend the probe while the appeal on substance was pending.

He pointed out that a suspension is only granted if the implementation of the ruling would create an irreversible situation, lead to consequences that would be very difficult to correct and might be irreversible, or could potentially defeat the purpose of the appeal.

"The Philippines has not provided any argument substantiating its request for suspensive effect, nor shown the implementation of the Decision would create an irreversible situation or that would be very difficult to correct or that could potentially defeat the purpose of the appeal. No such grounds for granting suspensive effect exist," Khan said.

The Philippine government "has an obligation to cooperate with the court," said Human Rights Watch senior Philippines researcher Carlos Conde.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The ICC launched a formal inquiry in September 2021, only to suspend it 2 months later after Manila said it was re-examining several hundred cases of drug operations that led to deaths at the hands of police, hitmen and vigilantes. The ICC prosecutor later asked to reopen the inquiry in June 2022.

Announcing the probe's resumption in January, the ICC said its pre-trial chamber was "not satisfied that the Philippines is undertaking relevant investigations that would warrant a deferral of the court's investigations".

Menardo Guevarra, the chief lawyer for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s' government, earlier said: "It is our intention to exhaust our legal remedies, more particularly elevating the matter to the ICC appeals chamber."

Solicitor General Guevarra and Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla both said Manila, instead of the ICC, should have jurisdiction over alleged drug war crimes.

"They are insulting us," Remulla told reporters. "I will not stand for any of these antics that will tend to question our sovereignty, our status as a sovereign country."

Officially, around 6,000 people were killed in Duterte's "war on drugs", which began in 2016, but rights groups say that up to 30,000 may have died, some innocent victims, and that corruption was rife among security forces that acted with impunity.

Marcos, elected last year, has vowed to continue the drug war but with a focus on prevention and rehabilitation. He has, so far, ruled out reversing Duterte's decision to pull the Philippines out of the ICC.

— With reports from Mike Navallo and Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse