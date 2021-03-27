DFA suspends operations in Aseana, other consular officers

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is temporarily shutting down its operations in its office in Aseana in Paranaque City, and other consular offices.

This is in response to Malacanang's order to put the greater Metro Manila under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from March 29 until April 4.

"In view of the announcement on the implementation of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) from 29 March to 04 April 2021 in the National Capital Region and in the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will close its office located in ASEANA Business Park in Parañaque City as well as its Consular Offices in Metro Manila, Antipolo, Dasmarinas, San Pablo, and Malolos on 29 – 31 March 2021," the DFA said in a statement Saturday.

Those affected by the temporary closure will be accommodated on the following dates:

If your original confirmed appointment schedule falls on the following dates: Revised appointment schedule:

29 March 5 - 8 April

30 March 12 -16 April

31 March 19 -23 April

Passport applicants are advised to print out the new email, the application form with their original appointment schedule indicated, the e-receipt and supporting documents. Applicants are advised to submit the documents during their new appointment schedule.

"For authentication applicants, please print out the new email with your new schedule and bring your documents for authentication on your new appointment date," said the DFA.

The DFA said the schedules may still be subject to changes.

Those who wish to visit the Consular Office on dates not included in the given schedule the DFA advises to email any of the following:

-DFA ASEANA

Passport

passportconcerns@dfa.gov.ph

Authentication

oca.authentication@dfa.gov.ph

-CO NCR NORTH (Novaliches)

ncrnovaliches.so@dfa.gov.ph

-CO NCR NORTHEAST (Cubao Ali Mall)

ncrnortheast.so@dfa.gov.ph

Passport

dfancrne.processing@gmail.com

Authentication

dfancrne.authentication@gmail.com

-CO NCR EAST (SM Megamall)

Passport

ncreast.so@dfa.gov.ph

Authentication

authenticationncre@gmail.com

-CO NCR CENTRAL (Galleria)

ncrcentral.so@dfa.gov.ph

-CO NCR WEST (SM Manila)

ncrwest.so@dfa.gov.ph

Passport

dfancrwest.passport@gmail.com

Authentication

dfancrwest.authentication@gmail.com

-CO NCR SOUTH (Alabang)

Passport

ncrsouth.passport@gmail.com

Authentication

ncrsouth.authenticaiton@gmail.com

-CO ANTIPOLO

antipolo.co@dfa.gov.ph

info.coantipolo@gmail.com

-CO DASMARINAS

rco-dasma@oca.dfa.gov.ph

dfa.co.dasmarinas@gmail.com

-CO MALOLOS

malolos.co@dfa.gov.ph

malolos.gc@gmail.com

-CO SAN PABLO

sanpablo.co@dfa.gov.ph

Passport applicants may also call the following numbers:

02 8234 3488

0977 353 3942

0915 360 7410

0966 410 8465 (Authentication Concerns)

"Kindly wait for the Consular Office to confirm your requested schedule before proceeding with your appointment," said the DFA.

"All applicants are required to have masks and face shields on and will be subjected to temperature checks prior to entry, among other public health measures to be implemented by the Consular Office."

RELATED VIDEO