DFA records 27 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, no new deaths

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, bringing the total number of infections among them to 16,067.
COVID-related fatalities among Pinoys abroad remained at 1,047 as no new deaths were recorded. This is also the sixth-straight day that no Filipino outside the country was reported to have died from the disease, data showed.
Filipinos who are still battling the virus abroad reached 5,282, the DFA's latest bulletin showed.
Recoveries, meanwhile, increased to 9,738 after 16 more recuperated from the disease.
The Philippines' COVID-19 cases on Friday breached the 700,000-mark after a record-high 9,838 daily tally was reported.
Active cases is also at an all-time high in the country with over 100,000 still recovering from the deadly virus.
