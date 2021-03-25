DFA: 31 more Filipinos abroad catch COVID-19; no new deaths reported

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (green) infected with UK B.1.1.7 variant SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (yellow), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday 31 more Filipinos abroad have caught COVID-19, raising the total tally of overseas infections among Philippine nationals to 16,040.

The agency in its latest bulletin reported no new coronavirus-related fatality. The death toll stood at 1,047.

Meanwhile, the number of overseas Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 9,722, with 20 new recoveries reported in the past 24 hours.

To date, some 5,271 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Some 3,447 of the patients are in the Middle East and Africa, 883 in Europe, 853 in the Asia Pacific and 88 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the total number of infections has reached 684,311 on Wednesday. The tally includes 579,518 recoveries, 91,754 active cases and 13,039 fatalities.

