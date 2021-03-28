Authorities to enforce 'compassionate' curfew during weeklong ECQ in NCR Plus: official

A checkpoint screens passing vehicles coming from Santo Tomas, Batangas heading to Calamba, Laguna on March 23, 2021 as curfew hours under the general community quarantine (GCQ) with additional restrictions in the "NCR Plus bubble" nears. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Authorities will be "compassionate" in implementing the 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew within the NCR Plus while it is under enhanced community quarantine from Monday until April 4, an official said Sunday.

The NCR Plus bubble, which consists of Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan, and Rizal, would be placed under ECQ to curb the alarming rise in new COVID-19 cases.

People aged below 18 years old and over 65 years old will not be allowed to go out during the ECQ period, Malacañang earlier said.

Essential workers only need to provide their company ID and travel passes will not be required, said Ret. Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla, spokesperson of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

"We will be compassionate for those on their way home. Kaya lang, may window po yan. (From) 7:30 to 8 (p.m.), maghihigpit na po 'yan," Padilla told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We will be compassionate for those on their way home. But there will only be a window for that. We will be strict from 7:30 to 8 p.m.)

"Ang buod lang po talaga sa pagsasagawa ng paghihigpit na ito ay upang maiwasan yung tagal ng panahon na maraming tao ay nagkakahalubilo, kasi dun ang panahon na nagkakaroon ng transmisyon."

(This strict measure is so we can lessen the time of interaction among many people, because we know this is when virus transmission happens.)

Local governments will implement the curfew based on their local ordinances, Padilla added.

The Philippines on Saturday logged another record number of new infections at 9,595, with active infections breaching the 118,000-mark.

The day's new COVID-19 cases, the second highest announced by the Department of Health (DOH) since the pandemic hit the country over a year ago, pushed the country's cumulative tally to 712,442.

It is also the 3rd straight day that the day's fresh cases exceeded 8,000, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.