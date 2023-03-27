National Museum of the Marine Corps



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed Major General Charlton Sean Gaerlan as the new deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Malacañang said on Monday.

The Presidential Communications Office said Gaerlan assumed his position last March 21, 2023.

The deputy chief of staff is considered the third highest official in the military hierarchy.

Gaerlan succeeded Vice Admiral Rommel Anthony SD Reyes, who retired earlier this March.

Gaerlan is a member of the Philippine Military Academy "Makatao" Class of 1989, the Palace said.

"Nanungkulan si MGen. Gaerlan bilang Philippine Marine Corps commandant at pinuno ng AFP Education, Training, and Doctrine Command," it added.

Gaerlan also previously served as assistant AFP deputy chief of staff for intelligence, commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade, Marine inspector general, Naval Forces Western Mindanao Command deputy commander, and deputy commander of the 2nd Marine Brigade.