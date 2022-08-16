Gaerlan is new Philippine Marines commandant

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has designated Maj. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan as the new head of the Philippine Marine Corps.

Gaerlan assumed the position as Marine commandant Monday.

A member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) class of 1989, Gaerlan was the commander of the AFP Education, Training, and Doctrine Command prior to becoming Marine commandant.

Gaerlan was also previously assistant AFP deputy chief of staff for intelligence, commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade, Marine inspector general, Naval Forces Western Mindanao Command deputy commander, and deputy commander of the 2nd Marine Brigade.

Navy chief Vice Adm. Adeluis Bordado said Gaerlan's previous positions prepared him well for his current post.

"His leadership capabilities, management skills, and excellent academic background paved for numerous opportunities that shaped his agility in decision-making. I believe these will allow him to lead the Marines well," he added.

Gaerlan replaced Col. Raul Caldez, who had been officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Marine corps for more than a month.

Meanwhile, Marine Brig. Gen. Joseph Ferrous Cuison, a member of PMA class of 1990, assumed as the new commander of the Naval Reserve Command (NRC).

He replaced Col. Simplitius Adecer, who was OIC of the NRC since July 28.

Prior to assuming his current position, Cuison was the AFP deputy inspector general.