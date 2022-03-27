Bing Pimentel, wife of the late former senate president Nene Pimentel during the necrological rites at the Senate in Pasay City on October 23, 2019. Right photo shows Nene Pimentel in July 2018. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – The widow of Aquilino "Nene" Pimentel Jr., who co-founded PDP-Laban, said it broke her heart to see the political party that once fought the dictatorship now endorsing the presidential bid of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"Bilang maybahay ni Nene Pimentel at testigo sa pagtatag ng PDP-Laban, ang puso ko'y umiiyak at naaawa sa ating bayan," Lourdes "Bing" Pimentel said in a statement on Sunday.

(As the wife of Nene Pimentel and a witness to the creation of PDP-Laban, my heart weeps and I feel sorry for our country.)

"Ang mga magnanakaw ng kaban ng ating bayan ay ninakaw din ang PDP-Laban."

(Those who stole from our country's coffers have also stolen PDP-Laban.)

The PDP-Laban has been split into two factions – one led by Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi, which is backing Marcos, and the other led by Sen. Koko Pimentel, Nene and Bing's son.

Bing Pimentel urged those planning to vote for Marcos, a frontrunner in voter surveys, to be critical and to open their eyes to the truth that he is unfit to be the country's next leader.

She stressed how crucial the May 9 polls are because of COVID-19 and "other problems that our country is experiencing."

"Huwag po tayo padala sa pera [at] huwad na pangako," she said.

(Let's not get carried away by money and false promises.)

"Piliin po natin ang tunay na maka-Diyos, may sinseridad, may tiyaga at may kakayahan, may integridad, hindi sakim sa pera at poder."

(Let's choose someone who is pious, sincere, who has perseverance and skills, integrity, and not those who are greedy for money and power.)

The next leader, Pimentel added, should be someone who can defend people's rights.

PDP-Laban was founded in 1982 to oppose the Marcos dictatorship, which according to public records saw widespread human rights abuses and the plundering of state coffers.

It has been the ruling party since 2016 under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

