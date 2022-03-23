Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi PDP-Laban chairman, presides over a meeting confirming their resolution endorsing Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. as the party’s candidate for president for the May 9 election, at a gathering of the faction of the party at a hotel in Quezon City on March 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – Endorsing the presidential bid of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is the antithesis of PDP-Laban's philosophy, Sen. Koko Pimentel said Wednesday.

Pimentel is the son of the late former Senator Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. one of the founders of PDP-Laban.

The party was founded to oppose the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, under whose rule the Philippine economy tanked and various human rights violations were committed.

Pimentel said the endorsement of Marcos Jr. by the Cusi faction of PDP-Laban shows that these members were “total strangers” to the party’s ideals.

“If we analyze that statement, they’re not really PDP-Laban members or ideologues because they look at the personality. Doon lang sila eh, this choice is the best choice to follow this person, hindi po kami ganoon,” he told ANC.

“If you’re a real PDP-Laban member and you understand the principles of the party, of PDP-Laban, you know that we should follow our party principles. We want to lessen personality-based politics,” he said.

He added that the endorsement can be used as evidence in the case filed before the Commission on Elections.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi—the leader of the faction that endorsed Marcos Jr.—earlier asked the Comelec to declare the actions of the Pimentel wing illegal.

“I have talked to our lawyer to document what happened yesterday, their endorsement of a candidate who is the antithesis of the philosophy of the PDP-Laban,” Pimentel said.

“So if you do that, that means you’re not really a genuine member of PDP-Laban. So we will use what they did yesterday as evidence against them, that they do not understand a thing about this political party which they claim to lead,” he added.

The senator said the Philippine poll body should dismiss the case filed by the Cusi faction.

--ANC, 23 March 2022