SOUTH COTABATO — Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said on Sunday he hopes his father President Rodrigo Duterte will soon endorse presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The younger Duterte was also quoted in a press release by Lakas-CMD saying there are "signs" that the President will back Marcos Jr.

"Hindi pa natin alam [kung i-eendorse], but there are signs na. Nakita na natin [ang] PDP-Laban, nag-release na ng statement na they're supporting BBM so I hope the President will express his support to BBM,” Duterte said in the statement released by Lakas-CMD, which backs Marcos Jr.

(We don’t know yet if he will endorse, but there are signs. PDP-Laban had already released a statement supporting BBM so I hope the President will express his support to BBM.)

On Tuesday, the PDP-Laban Cusi wing, which President Duterte is a member of, officially endorsed Marcos’ presidential bid.

The move has since been slammed by the family of one of its original founders, former Sen. Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr.

Both his widow Lourdes and his son Sen. Koko Pimentel have criticized the Marcos endorsement, saying that it runs counter to the original purpose of PDP-Laban as an opposition party against Marcos’ father, the late dictator former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Malacañang also confirmed that President Duterte and Marcos had a meeting last week.

Meanwhile, the younger Duterte also noted that Marcos, while hailing from northern Ilocos Norte, is “dominating the surveys in Davao,” where his sister Sara is still the mayor.

"As far as I know sa Davao mataas talaga siya. More than 80 percent, 85 percent. We're trying to push for 90," said Duterte, who campaigned in his sister’s behalf during the Uniteam’s South Cotabato campaign trail.

(As far as I know, he is scoring high in Davao. More than 80 percent, 85 percent. We're trying to push for 90.)

Duterte, however, did not cite which surveys Marcos was scoring high in and who conducted them.

Marcos and the younger Duterte were welcomed in their rallies in South Cotabato led by Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr., who is also the president of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP). Also with them were members of the “Uniteam” senatorial slate: Mark Villar, Herbert Bautista, Gibo Teodoro, Jinggoy Estrada, Rodante Marcoleta, Larry Gadon, and Migz Zubiri.

The Marcos-Duterte campaign had three stops in the province: General Santos City, Tupi, Polomolok, and Koronadal City.

- With reports from Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

