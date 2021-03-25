Tala hospital in Caloocan reaches full capacity

MANILA - The Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Tala, Caloocan City has reached its maximum capacity for COVID-19 admissions, hospital chief Dr. Fritz Famaran said Thursday.

"Yes pumalo na (500), ubos na 400 ward beds ko for COVID 19 positive patients, 100 ICU beds," Famaran told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

Last March 15, Tala hospital temporarily suspended non-COVID-19 admissions after cases doubled in a span of one week.

According to Famaran, the vaccination program for health workers previously held at the Out Patient Department has also temporarily been transferred to a special area.

This, as additional hospital beds have been positioned at the hospital’s OPD to accommodate more COVID-19 patients.

