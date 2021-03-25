All courts in NCR Plus bubble closed until Friday due to rising COVID-19 cases

MANILA - Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has ordered the closure of all courts in the NCR Plus quarantine bubble, or areas covering Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal until Friday, amid rising cases of COVID-19, the Supreme Court's public information office (PIO) said Thursday.

In a statement, the Supreme Court PIO said the High Court, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, Sandiganbayan, and regional trial courts in the area would be physically closed starting 2 p.m. on Thursday until Friday.

The SC has logged some 67 active COVID-19 cases among its personnel as of Thursday, they said.

A source explained to ABS-CBN News that courts would only be physically closed until Friday because Peralta could only order a lockdown while he is still Chief Justice. Peralta is retiring on March 27.

Beyond that an acting chief magistrate, or if there is a new CJ by Saturday, would take over, the source said.

The country on Wednesday recorded 6,666 new COVID-19 cases, the sixth highest daily tally announced by the health department since the pandemic began.

Active cases is also at an all-time high at over 91,000.

— Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News