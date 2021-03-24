Duterte-Duterte for 2022 'height of political dynasty': Carpio

1Sambayan chairperson, former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte "anointing" his daughter Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as his successor is the "height of political dynasty," opposition coalition 1Sambayan said Wednesday.

Part of the reason why the coalition was formed was because of the possible father-daughter tandem in next year's polls, a convenor earlier said.

The coalition has to take a "strong position" because the President is bringing his political dynasty to the national level, said its chairperson, former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

"A president anointing his own daughter as his successor, I think that’s the height of political dynasty," he told ANC's Headstart.

"The Constitution says political dynasties shall be restricted according to law. The only problem is Congress has failed to enact the law. We cannot allow this to happen."

Carpio denied Duterte-Carpio's claim that the coalition was "authoritarian" as it rejects "so many who do not agree with them."

"We have made our position clear. We are against extrajudicial killings, against violation of human rights, we are against political dynasties and all of these can be attributed to the President," he said.

"We have talked to everybody who could be a potential candidate under our qualification standards. We have talked to everybody from the legal left to the legal right...and everybody in between. I think this is the broadest coalition that have been put together for a very long time."

The coalition cannot field Senator Manny Pacquiao as one of its candidates as he was not qualified, Carpio said.

"As congressman, Pacquiao was the number one absentee. He was the topnotcher in absences in Congress. As senator, he was again number 1 in absences. So that basic qualification is not there," he said.

"Manny Pacquiao may have a good heart but running the country of 100 million people requires competence... We cannot have a President who is absent."