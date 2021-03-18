Bagong koalisyon para sa halalan inisa-isa ang 'kapalpakan' ng Duterte admin

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Isang malawakang koalisyon ang inilunsad nitong Huwebes na layong pag-isahin ang oposisyon para talunin ang mga manok ng administrasyon sa halalan sa 2022.



Hirit ng 1Sambayan, hindi na dapat pang maluklok sa puwesto sa 2022 ang sinumang kaalyado ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Si retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio ang chairman ng grupo.

"The understanding of everybody is unless we are united, we will not win the elections. We are the majority, but the majority will be the minority if we are divided... This is a matter of national survival for us… This government is really incompetent; they’ve been tested and everybody’s saying kulelat sila," maanghang na pahayag ni Carpio.

Malawak ang sakop ng koalisyon na nagnanais umanong maibalik ang integridad sa gobyerno, at ang maayos at tapat na pamumuno.

Ayon sa 1Sambayan, palpak ang Duterte administration sa mga sumusunod na mahahalagang isyu:

COVID-19 response

West Philippine Sea

Pagsawata sa extrajudicial killings

Human rights at women’s rights

Pagsupil sa katiwalian

Bukod kay Carpio, convenors din sina dating SC Associate Justice at dating Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, dating Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, at Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares.

"Many of us are here because we agree that we all want a united opposition to resoundingly defeat the forces of tyranny that ruled the country in the last 5 years," sabi ni Colmenares.

Miyembro rin ang Magdalo party-list at mga grupo ng manggagawa at urban poor.

Criteria ng 1Sambayan para sa susuportahang mga kandidato ang malinis na track record, pagiging makatao at makabayang posisyon sa iba-ibang isyu, maayos na plataporma at plano para sa implementasyon, at may kakayahang mamuno.

Ayon sa 1Sambayan, dadaan sa masusing selection process ang mga pagpipiliang kandidato.

Pero ngayon pa lang, ligwak na sa mga pagpipilian sina Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, anak ng pangulo, at Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

"We reject those who are identified with authoritarianism, we reject those who are responsible for extrajudicial killings or who abet extrajudicial killings and we reject those who violate human rights... We do not think that the daughter of the president will qualify under our coalition... Sen. Pacquiao, he is identified also with Duterte’s stand on the war on drugs, he has supported the war on drugs, there are many of us who do not agree with his position on extrajudicial killings, he is also for the death penalty," paliwanag ni Carpio.

Pumalag naman si Duterte-Carpio sa posisyon ng koalisyon.

"They claim to be a coalition of democratic forces but they reject so many who do not agree with them," sabi niya.

Si Pacquiao naman, nirerespeto daw ang koalisyon.

Sabi naman ng Palasyo, nakatutok muna sila sa pandemya at hindi sa politika.

Maglulunsad naman ng online survey ang 1Sambayan sa darating na mga linggo.

—Ulat ni Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News