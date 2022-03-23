MANILA - Kurt Matthew Teves, the son of Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves, Jr., apologized Wednesday over the mauling incident he figured in last week in Parañaque City, and announced his resignation from his local post.

In a press conference in Bayawan City, where he serves as Malabugas village chairman and city board member for being the president of the Liga ng mga Barangay, the younger Teves admitted it “was wrong to lay my hands on” the security guard of BF Homes Parañaque last March 16.

“Sa akong pinalangga nga mga kapitan, sa akong mga kauban nga board members, to my fellow Negrosanons, ako mga pinalangga nga taga-Malabugas ug Bayawan City, labi sa akong pamilya nga gapalangga gyud nako, mangayo gyud ko ninyo og dispensa sa nahitabo nga insidente,” the 25-year-old said.

(To my beloved fellow barangay captains, to my fellow board members, to my fellow Negrosanons, to my beloved constituents in Barangay Malabugas and Bayawan City, especially to my family who loves me so much, I am really sorry for what happened.)

“Bisan unsa pa ang rason, dili unta angay muabot pa sa pagdapatangay,” he added.

(Whatever the reason, it should not have ended up in physical violence.)

“For that, I offer my sincerest apologies. Apologies to all of you here, and to the other party concerned.”

Teves said he is ready to face the consequences of his actions, including possible court decisions if it reaches that point.

“Having said that, I must respectfully resign from my office as a public official while I face this problem and give time to reflect on my person,” he said.

“As a public official, I will try to do my best. I will strive harder, and come back a better person and a better leader.”

Teves was joined in the press conference by his father and his uncle, Bayawan City Mayor Pryde Henry Teves.

Atty. Delfin Supapo, Jr. of the BF Federation of Homeowners Association told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo earlier in the day that the complaint against the younger Teves is already being prepared.

Supapo said they have already taken the testimony of the victim, Jomar Pajares.

“Base sa video, may tatlong suntok, sa dibdib, meron pa sa ulo. Tapos, nung pinaluhod na siya, dun siya sinipa pa… Tinutukan pa siya ng baril. Yun ang testimonya ng ating witness,” Supapo said.

(Based on the video, there were three punches, on his chest, on his head. He was kicked while he was kneeling. A gun was pointed at him. That was the testimony of our witness.)

He said Teves had three companions.

Supapo said the incident happened after the guard barred Teves and his party from entering the subdivision because their vehicle had no authorized sticker.

