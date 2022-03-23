Home  >  News

Robredo office's COVID programs get Comelec OK to go on during campaign period

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2022 01:14 PM

Vice President Leni Robredo interacts with volunteers during the OVP’s Swab cab at the Ina ng Lupang Pangako Parish in Payatas B, Quezon City on Jan. 12, 2022. OVP handout/File 
MANILA — The Commission on Elections on Wednesday allowed Vice President Leni Robredo's office to continue its COVID-19 programs in the run-up to the May polls. 

The poll body's en banc exempted certain pandemic projects of the Office of the Vice President from the spending ban during the campaign period, said Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia. 

The OVP had paused its mobile coronavirus testing, vaccination drive, and free online medical consultation when the campaign period for national candidates kicked off last Feb. 8. 

Robredo, leader of the opposition, is among the candidates seeking to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte. 

She earlier said she would refrain from appearing in her office's COVID-19 programs and the look for all paraphernalia would be changed. 
 

More details to follow. 

— With a report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News 

