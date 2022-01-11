VP Leni Robredo visits the ongoing OVP Swab Cab, which provides free antigen testing at the Immaculate Concepcion Parish Church in Novaliches, Quezon City on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. OVP

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday lambasted people behind the "unforgivable" claim that her office supposedly collects voter information through its online medical consultation program, one of its initiatives to help fight an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"Fake News at the height of the worst surge is unforgivable," Robredo said on Facebook, in reaction to screenshots of posts claiming that her office's Bayanihan e-Konsulta program gathers the personal information of voters.

"We do not ask for precinct numbers. Anyone can try our Bayanihan e-Konsulta page. We cater to everyone. Walang pinipili (no one is excluded)," she added.

The Office of the Vice President launched the e-Konsulta program during a spike in coronavirus infections last April. Experimental COVID-19 pill molnupiravir is available for free to qualified patients under the project.

"Hindi pa eleksiyon, ginagawa na namin ito. Hindi sa pagbubuhat ng bangko pero yung consistency sa serbisyo, may eleksiyon o wala, hindi naman matatawaran," said Robredo, who is running for president in next year's polls.

(We have been doing this even before the election. We are not bragging, but the consistency in service, whether or not there are elections, cannot be equaled.)

She said thousands of beneficiaries and around 4,000 program volunteers can prove this.

The Vice President told peddlers of misinformation, "Advise lang sa naninira, baka gusto niyo nang tumulong. Grabe pangangailangan ng mga kababayan natin ngayon."

(Just an advice to detractors, you might want to help instead. The need of our compatriots is great.)

"Please help us report these fake news purveyors," she added.

The Philippines reported 33,169 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing its overall tally close to 3 million as the Omicron variant takes its toll, with the overpopulated capital Manila and surrounding provinces worst hit.

The healthcare system is at risk of being overwhelmed, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told ANC news channel, calling on symptomatic people to immediately isolate and get tested.

The Southeast Asian nation was gradually easing restrictions late last year as vaccination rates rose and infection rates fell, but authorities were last week forced to tighten mobility curbs to contain a rapid spread.

Mayors in the capital region see no need to further restrict movement for now, however, because people were self regulating, said Benjamin Abalos, chairman of the capital's council of mayors.

— With a report from Reuters